Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report issued on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STLD. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

