Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CEO James J. Lerner Sells 38,808 Shares of Stock

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CEO James J. Lerner sold 38,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $216,548.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:QMCO opened at $5.76 on Thursday. Quantum Corp has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $8.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. On average, analysts predict that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Quantum in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter valued at $9,624,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Quantum by 92.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,254 shares during the period. Fondren Management LP bought a new position in Quantum in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Quantum in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

