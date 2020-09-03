Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

