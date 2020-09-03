Raymond James Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$4.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCP. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.30.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $942.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

