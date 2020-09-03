Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLS. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regulus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RGLS opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.01. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 351.32% and a negative return on equity of 214.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.