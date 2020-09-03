REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. REMY COINTREAU/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

