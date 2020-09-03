Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Regency Centers Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Regency Centers in a research note issued on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

REG opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,360 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.