Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kraken Robotics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (CVE:PNG)

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kraken Robotics in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

PNG opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 million and a PE ratio of -44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49.

In other news, Director Karl Andrew Kenny sold 65,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$38,336.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,339,547.80.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

