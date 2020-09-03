Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jesse Timmermans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $658,280.00.

Revolve Group stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.80. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $142.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.68 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 191,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 710.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 848,256 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,857,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 378,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 108,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

