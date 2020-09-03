Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €113.00 ($132.94) price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.17 ($108.43).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €78.44 ($92.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -657.24. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1 year high of €118.60 ($139.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

