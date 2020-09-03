Richard Rose Purchases 695 Shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Stock

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) insider Richard Rose purchased 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £152.90 ($199.79).

Richard Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Richard Rose purchased 435 shares of Premier Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £152.25 ($198.94).

LON:PMO opened at GBX 20.87 ($0.27) on Thursday. Premier Oil PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. The company has a market capitalization of $192.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Premier Oil from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded Premier Oil to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 53.57 ($0.70).

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

