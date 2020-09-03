Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Up 181,900.0% in August

Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, an increase of 181,900.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rocky Mountain High Brands stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hemp-infused food and beverage products. It offers naturally flavored hemp-infused beverages, such as citrus and mango energy drinks, black tea, and lemonade; and a low-calorie hemp-infused coconut lime energy drink. The company also provides hemp-infused mango and mixed berry energy shots; and Eagle Spirit Spring Water, which is a high alkaline spring water.

