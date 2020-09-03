Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

ROSE has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

ROSE opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Rosehill Resources has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.67.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.54. Rosehill Resources had a negative net margin of 35.02% and a positive return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 11,027.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 51.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29,741 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 75.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 977,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 419,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

