Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RST. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of RST opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.78. Rosetta Stone has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rosetta Stone by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Rosetta Stone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rosetta Stone by 34.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

