Roth Capital Increases Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $80.00

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SITM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

SITM stock opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -122.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62. Sitime has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $81.60.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sitime will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $58,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,555,447 shares of company stock valued at $83,634,758. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sitime during the second quarter worth about $75,786,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the first quarter worth about $6,596,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sitime by 54.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 748,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sitime in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,318,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Sitime by 427.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 209,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,670 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

