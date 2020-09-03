Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €75.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.32 ($115.67).

CON opened at €89.06 ($104.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. Continental has a 52-week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 52-week high of €133.10 ($156.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion and a PE ratio of -6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.89.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

