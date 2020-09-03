Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$22.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TOU. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$16.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.48.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$6.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.58. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 72.12.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$386.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,017.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$702,770.01. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,979.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,616,337 shares in the company, valued at C$111,976,192.38. Insiders acquired a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $665,661 over the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

