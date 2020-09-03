Royal Bank of Canada Increases Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to $3.25

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.69% from the company’s current price.

SPGYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.46.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.37.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

