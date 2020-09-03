Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to $95.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Premium Brands from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

PRBZF opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $76.14.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

