Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,600

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 55.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target (up previously from GBX 1,650 ($21.56)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,935 ($25.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,806.28 ($23.60).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,031 ($13.47) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,419.50 ($31.62). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,314.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion and a PE ratio of -7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

