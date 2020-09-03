Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,896 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,868,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,031,000 after acquiring an additional 138,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,702,000 after acquiring an additional 294,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.