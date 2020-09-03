Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.71 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.80-6.10 EPS.

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

