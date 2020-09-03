Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$29.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.88.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$27.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.37. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$15.70 and a 12 month high of C$36.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Sanford Riley purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.89 per share, with a total value of C$100,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$400,552.11. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total value of C$56,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at C$578,074.92.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

