Scotiabank Cuts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$56.25

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$56.75 to C$56.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAR.UN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James set a C$55.50 price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.53.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

CAR.UN stock opened at C$45.42 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$36.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.