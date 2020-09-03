Scotiabank Trims Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price to C$22.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$22.75 to C$22.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.13.

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$17.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.64. The company has a market cap of $643.88 million and a PE ratio of 7.17. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$15.58 and a one year high of C$28.31.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

