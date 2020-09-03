Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) SVP Karl R. Deily Sells 9,239 Shares

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sealed Air stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 25.1% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,946,000 after purchasing an additional 770,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after buying an additional 797,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,319,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 517,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.