Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Semtech were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,032,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $270,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,000.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,165 shares of company stock worth $2,603,660 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

