Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.30% from the stock’s previous close.

SERV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

NYSE:SERV opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the first quarter worth about $83,700,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,314,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,827,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after buying an additional 949,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,165,000.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.