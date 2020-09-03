Sessia (KICKS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.15 Million

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Sessia has a market capitalization of $498,638.82 and approximately $1.15 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia token can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. In the last week, Sessia has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043575 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $608.85 or 0.05597099 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036222 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,922,959 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

