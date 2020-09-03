Sherritt International (TSE:S) Earns Sector Perform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform overweight rating on shares of Sherritt International (TSE:S) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

TSE:S opened at C$0.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherritt International will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

