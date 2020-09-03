Sherritt International (TSE:S) PT Set at C$0.30 by National Bank Financial

Sherritt International (TSE:S) has been assigned a C$0.30 target price by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of $81.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sherritt International will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

