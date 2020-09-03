SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SHMUY opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.59. SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $42.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08.

About SHIMIZU CORP/ADR

Shimizu Corporation engages in building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works Japan. It also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

