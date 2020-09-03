Shivom (OMX) Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last Week

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Shivom token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and CoinBene. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $631.03 or 0.05599314 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00036260 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom.

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene, DDEX, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.