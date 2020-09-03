Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 332.56 ($4.35).

Shares of PFG stock opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 218.08. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 126.87 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 492.70 ($6.44). The company has a market capitalization of $580.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (10.10) (($0.13)) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (21.80) (($0.28)) by GBX 11.70 ($0.15). As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 6186.0002229 earnings per share for the current year.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

