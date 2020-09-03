Short Interest in Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Expands By 130.6%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the July 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

GSEFF stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.51. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Bn in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.