Short Interest in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Declines By 45.5%

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the July 30th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VRNA opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 1st quarter valued at $6,151,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.15.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

