Short Interest in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Drops By 25.5%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the July 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Zumiez news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,257 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a market cap of $707.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.71. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

