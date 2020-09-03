Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.51 million. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

SIG traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $17.65. 184,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,699. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $31.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $954.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

