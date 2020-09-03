Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSLLF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SSLLF stock opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.94. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $106.80.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

