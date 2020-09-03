Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

SITM stock opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. Sitime has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.97.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sitime will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 8,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $545,396.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,678.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $782,842.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,760,733.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,555,447 shares of company stock valued at $83,634,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sitime by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sitime in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sitime by 427.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 209,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sitime by 54.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 748,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

