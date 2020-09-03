Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.57 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Skycoin has a market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $527,925.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00005270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, ChaoEX, Iquant and Binance. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00124560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00211803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.01574242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000357 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00174547 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,240,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Binance, Iquant, ChaoEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

