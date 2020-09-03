Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Graham Smith Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Monday, July 27th, Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. Slack’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Slack by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Slack by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Slack by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Slack by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Slack by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,266 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WORK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.