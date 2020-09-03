Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $64.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

SMAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $569,953.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,299.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.