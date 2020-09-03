Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Posts Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Smartsheet stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $60.80.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,834,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

