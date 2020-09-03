Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

SMAR opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $60.80.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

In other news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,162,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

