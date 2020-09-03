SoMee.Social Hits Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $70,229.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. One SoMee.Social token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00124560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00211803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.01574242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000357 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00174547 BTC.

SoMee.Social Token Profile

SoMee.Social launched on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,074,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social. SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social.

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

