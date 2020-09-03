SonoCoin (SONO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.80 Million

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded 156.9% higher against the US dollar. SonoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $2,832.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00124560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00211803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.01574242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000357 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00174547 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io.

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

SonoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

