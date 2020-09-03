South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 352.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,925 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,914 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of South State worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 1,316.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,752,000 after acquiring an additional 911,269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,262,000 after acquiring an additional 263,002 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of South State by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 1,077.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 91,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of South State by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 356,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 88,303 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 2,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on South State in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

SSB opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10. South State Corp has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.