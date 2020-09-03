SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SOUHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Monday, August 24th. HSBC raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

