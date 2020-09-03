Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,562 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,258 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,949,735 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.